Mac Jones happy for Josh McDaniels, confident in Patriots’ plan going forward

There’s a ton of moving pieces on the offensive side of the ball when it comes to New England Patriots coaches.

Josh McDaniels took over as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach and he took a slew of assistants with him. Wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and quality control/quarterback coach Bo Hardegree are all with the Raiders now.

These moving pieces aren’t ideal as Mac Jones enters his sophomore season with very little continuity. The Patriots brought Joe Judge in as the offensive assistant, but there isn’t many quarterback coaches currently who will be working directly with Jones.

He discussed McDaniels’ departure with Phil Perry on NBC Sports Boston’s “Next Pats Podcast” and doesn’t appear to be rattled by it.

“Yeah, I’m really happy for Josh and his family,” Jones said. “It’s a great family and he definitely deserves a shot at this thing, and I’m happy for him and he’s gonna do a great job.

“And in terms of moving forward, I mean, it’s not my first rodeo with dealing with a new coordinator. At Alabama. I think back to all the different guys I’ve worked with and I have a lot of experience with learning a new — we’re gonna keep the same system but, you know, new terminology here and there. I know coach (Bill) Belichick will have a plan, and I’m looking forward to working just getting better as a player regardless of who’s out there with us.”

As it currently stands, the Patriots reportedly will not get Bill O’Brien to take over as the offensive coordinator and they will coach the offense by committee. Losing that much institutional knowledge could really tank morale and confidence in the locker room — but, the Patriots do still have Belichick.

With the Belichick’s coaching and Jones’ mentality, the Patriots will have to this offseason to make plans accordingly and adjust.

