Mac Jones had X-rays after loss, calls it a "little bruise"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was replaced late in Sunday's loss to the Colts by Bailey Zappe. It appeared to be a benching. It could have been injury related.

After the game, Jones went to the X-ray room, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Said Jones to reporters about going to the X-ray room, "Just a little bruise, but I’m good."

After Jones's final series, he could be seen wincing on the bench. He did not get any obvious medical attention.

Coach Bill Belichick ducked all questions about the quarterback situation after the game. However, he did not reiterate that Jones is the starter. Which could be all we need to know.

Beyond Zappe, the Patriots have Will Grier on the roster.