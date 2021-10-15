Mac Jones’ gravestone is part of Myles Garrett’s Halloween decorations

The New England Patriots have five games to get their offensive line together.

Against the Houston Texans in Week 5, the Patriots were missing four starters on the line and that won’t cut it against the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots will host a talented Browns team in Week 10 and Myles Garrett will be haunting Mac Jones the entire game.

Garrett currently leads the league in sacks (7), tackles for loss (8), quarterback pressures (23) and quarterback hits (16). He’s wreaking havoc against every offensive line he’s faced and he notes that in his hilarious Halloween decorations.

Garrett decorated his front yard with gravestones for the quarterbacks that he’s facing this season — Jones is up front and center.

Myles Garrett really decorated his front yard with QB gravestones for Halloween ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HBCj4Sd4ru — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 14, 2021

Here’s a look at the numbers for Garrett this season.

Myles Garrett isn’t human this year. And when the secondary gets it together👀 pic.twitter.com/8bGjHSwlZO — nick (@nick121224) October 15, 2021

Free agent Matthew Judon is holding his own and is almost as threatening as a pass rusher as Garrett — which is extremely impressive.