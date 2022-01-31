Mac Jones is going to the Pro Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Chargers
    Los Angeles Chargers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mac Jones
    Mac Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lamar Jackson
    Lamar Jackson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Herbert
    Justin Herbert
    American football player (1998–)
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Allen
    Josh Allen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones‘ rookie season is ending with a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The Patriots announced that Jones has been added to the AFC roster on Sunday. They did not announce whose place he is taking in the game.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson were the original selections for the team. Jackson missed the final weeks of the season with an ankle injury and Josh Allen said this week that he would not go to the game as an alternate. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow would have been another replacement choice, but he’s heading to the Super Bowl.

Jones was 352-of-521 for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions during the regular season.

Mac Jones is going to the Pro Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories