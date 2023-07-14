Mac Jones goes viral for launching 70-yard pass at practice facility

Mac Jones, starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, feels like he has found new life heading into the 2023 season. Just a season ago, the Patriots’ faithful were chanting for Jones to be replaced by his backup, Bailey Zappe, and was even replaced mid-game by him. Ultimately, Jones retained his job in the following weeks.

As a rookie, Jones completed nearly 67% of his passes and appeared in the 2021 Pro Bowl. The Patriots took a massive step backward last season, but the team’s poor performance doesn’t fall squarely on Jones’s shoulders. The first issue was Jones’s offensive coordinator in 2022 was Matt Patricia, the failed Lions head coach, and a known defensive coordinator. The second problem was the Patriots were arguably the worst team at the wide receiver position a season ago with nobody eclipsing 550+ yards except for Jakobi Meyers who had 804.

With a new offensive coordinator, the addition of JuJu Smith Schuster, and strong rumors tied to FA WR Deandre Hopkins Jones will have a much improved supporting cast this year. Jones looks happier to play football and be in the facilities this season.

Earlier this week, Jones went viral on social media for launching a ball 70 yards to a YMCA camper at a practice facility as part of a youth clinic with sponsor, NOBULL. Jones looks much leaner and his arm looks stronger than ever before.

Who says you’ve gotta wait two weeks to see some Patriots football, huh?!? One lucky YMCA Metro West camper hauls in a bomb from Mac Jones — inside the Patriots bubble for a NOBULL youth clinic — that goes for a 70-yard touchdown he’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/EHr1EU6tPL — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 12, 2023

More Bama in NFL!

