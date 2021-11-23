Mac Jones goes public with a very questionable Thanksgiving food opinion

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones slipped to No. 15 in the 2021 NFL draft, all the way to the New England Patriots. Well, as a rookie, he has managed to maneuver the franchise into the top spot in the AFC East.

Jones has been praised all season for how he’s played on the field, and his leadership in the locker room. However, Jones is now starting to get some heat for something he said off the field.

With Thanksgiving just days away, Jones was asked a lighthearted question about which type of pie he likes on the holiday.

As it turns out, Mac Jones does not like pie.

Yes, that’s right. Former Alabama national championship-winning quarterback, Heisman finalist and first round draft pick Mac Jones does not like any type of pie.

What’s going on in New England? 💀 pic.twitter.com/PcDMbjIBNj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 23, 2021

Jones joined fellow Patriots star Matt Judon in having an unpopular opinion on Thanksgiving foods. Judon believes that Mac and Cheese doesn’t even belong on the table.

