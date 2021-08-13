Mac Jones met with standing ovation, shines in no-huddle offense in Patriots debut

Patriots fans got a long look at Mac Jones on Thursday in New England's preseason opener against the Washington Football Team.

They were thrilled to see him.

Cam Newton played the first two New England drives of the night. When the Patriots' offense took the field for their third possession late in the first quarter, it was Jones' turn to run the show. Before the presumed quarterback of the future threw his first NFL pass, he was greeted with a standing ovation from Patriots fans, who were eager to welcome the first-round rookie to Gillette Stadium.

So how'd he look?

Jones saw an extended debut, leading the Patriots for five possessions before Brian Hoyer took over late in the third quarter. It was a solid if unspectacular outing for Jones, who completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 87 yards in a 22-13 Patriots win.

He ran his first possession with Patriots starters. His first pass to Jakobi Meyers was incorrectly called an incompletion. Jones looked to Meyers on a crossing route over the middle on second-and-6. Meyers scooped the ball in close to the turf, and officials ruled it incomplete. Replay showed that it didn't touch the ground, but the Patriots didn't challenge. So his first completion would have to wait.

Patriots fans were stoked to see Mac Jones, who was solid but not spectacular in his NFL debut. (Brian Fluharty/Reuters)

It arrived on the next play, a 7-yard connection with Kristian Wilkerson in the flat to convert the first down. His first drive ended with a field goal after stalling at the Washington 31-yard line. His best pass on the 43-yard drive was an incompletion on a 34-yard sideline shot that Wilkerson couldn't corral in the end zone.

My goodness. Mac Jones put this ball right on Kristian Wilkerson's hands (and only where the WR could catch it). 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/odjmGeahQP — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2021

Jones played with backups the rest of the game. He completed all three of his pass attempts on his second drive, all of the short variety. The possession that ended after four plays and 15 yards.

Jones looks good in no-huddle offense

When he came out to start the second half, coordinator Josh McDaniels dialed up a no-huddle offense to give Jones his first NFL look at a simulated two-minute drill. This is where Jones was at his best.

He looked confident and calm without a huddle and completed eight straight pass attempts to drive the Patriots deep into Washington territory. A first-down connection to Wilkerson in traffic may have been his best completion of the night.

His last pass under pressure fell incomplete on third-and-4, and the drive stalled at the Washington 22, resulting in a field goal. It was his second and final scoring drive of the night.

Jones' final two drives resulted in three-and-outs. When he took his first sack of the night playing with backup lineman to end his fifth possession, head coach Bill Belichick had seen enough. Hoyer took the reins on the next Patriots possession.

Newton finished his brief appearance completing 4 of 7 passes for 49 yards while leading a field-goal drive. He'll presumably remain atop the depth chart to start the season. The question: will he stay there?

