Mac Jones gets loud standing ovation from Patriots fans in preseason debut
WATCH: Mac Jones gets loud ovation from Patriots fans in preseason debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
New England Patriots fans were fired up to see rookie quarterback Mac Jones in action during Thursday night's preseason opener against the Washington Football Team.
The fans at Gillette Stadium gave the 2021 first-round draft pick a loud standing ovation as he walked onto the field for his first ever game action with the Patriots.
Check out the scene from the first quarter in the video below:
.@MacJones_10 takes the field to a standing ovation in New England.
📺: #WASvsNE on @nflnetwork (or check your local listings)
📱: https://t.co/QXoNWCGPHr pic.twitter.com/8WWNk6p19V
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2021
Jones acquitted himself nicely on his first drive. He completed two of his five pass attempts, although replays showed that one of the incompletions was actually a catch (the Patriots chose not to challenge), and another nearly went for a 34-yard touchdown.
Here's his first completion:
.@MacJones_10' first completion as a pro goes for a first down!
📺: #WASvsNE on @nflnetwork (or check your local listings)
📱: https://t.co/QXoNWCGPHr pic.twitter.com/jflvL4aW90
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2021
The quarterback competition between Jones and veteran Cam Newton has been the focus of training camp so far, and it will continue to be the main storyline surrounding the team until head coach Bill Belichick names a starter for Week 1 of the regular season.