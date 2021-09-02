Mac Jones gets high praise from J.C. Jackson, Kendrick Bourne

Mac Jones gets high praise from his Patriots teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones' New England Patriots teammates appear to be on board with the rookie winning the starting quarterback job over Cam Newton.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has impressed throughout the summer with his play on the field and his preparation off of it. His teammates have definitely taken notice, and they spoke highly of him during Thursday's media availability.

“Mac Jones — he’s going to be that guy,” cornerback J.C. Jackson said. “I mean, he’s a rookie, but he plays like a vet. The way he reads defenses, the way he steps up in the pocket, delivers the ball, he’s improved since the first time I saw him.”

That's some big-time praise coming from a key player on the other side of the ball. Jones also earned the stamp of approval from one of his wide receivers.

"Just what I’ve seen through camp and these last few days, he’s locked in, he's poised," Kendrick Bourne said. "He seems ready for the moment. I'm excited to be a part of it and play my role. We've got a little connection already. ... For any starter, I think you feel that pressure, but he’s built for it, man, since Bama. I think he’s more ready than anybody even really knows.”

Jones' Patriots career is off to an encouraging start. His first real test will come Sept. 12 when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins for the regular-season opener.