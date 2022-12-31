Mac Jones gets handed a second fine for Bengals game

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been handed another fine stemming from the Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Saturday, it was revealed that the Patriots’ second-year quarterback had been fined $13,367 for the controversial low block hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

He was also fined another $10,609 for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew when attempting to recover the fourth-quarter fumble from running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Both fines totaled $23,976 for one game.

Mac Jones was fined twice in last week's game: $13,367 for the low block on Eli Apple and $10,609 for actions after Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 31, 2022

Jones’ character has been spotlighted over the last week with multiple players, including Apple, coming out and labeling him as a dirty player. There have been questionable plays in the past that people are beginning to point to in order to validate that argument.

Fortunately for the Patriots, Jones was able to avoid a suspension and be made available in their must-win game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

List

One big reason why Patriots should pump brakes on Bill O'Brien returning

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire