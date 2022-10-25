During a drive that ended, fittingly, with Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepting a ball thrown by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Jones put a foot into the balls of Brisker to cap a slide.

The move wasn’t flagged.

It looked a lot like the move former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady once made when sliding during a playoff game against the Ravens. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed was on the wrong end of it. Brady later was fined $10,000.

Brisker exited briefly, but he returned in time to make the pick. And that sparked the decision to yank Mac and insert backup Bailey Zappe. Who promptly led the team on a pair of touchdown drives.

As the week unfolds, it will be interesting to see whether Jones gets fined. And whether Jones gets traded.

Mac Jones gets away with kick to crotch of Jaquan Brisker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk