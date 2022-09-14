Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appears to be good to go.

Although Jones injured his back during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, he was a full participant in practice today, the team announced. That suggests that there’s little doubt he’ll be ready to play this week against the Steelers.

Jones played through the injury against the Dolphins and it doesn’t appear that there’s any doubt he can go on Sunday. Behind Jones on the depth chart are veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots had four players who were limited in practice today: safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), guard Cole Strange (shoulder) and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle). One player, linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (toe), did not practice.

Mac Jones a full participant at Patriots practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk