Mac Jones: 'We need to flip the switch and start over'
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in recent presser.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
Let's have fun with a big overreaction to the 49ers-Cowboys game. And let's also look at why the Colts have a chance to win their division even without their starting QB, while the Patriots do not.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.
Two of the NFL's signature dynasties never played one another in their primes, and that's a shame.
Each team’s statement varied in language but dovetailed in sentiment. The statements’ content, as much as their mere existence, should resonate.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
Deshaun Watson did not practice Wednesday due to the injury.
It's not just that Bryce Young is struggling. He could still rebound. What the Panthers gave up to draft him is the problem.
Anthony Richardson suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
There was no jumbled explanation for his mistake on Monday. Cristobal simply owned it.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.