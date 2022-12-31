Mac Jones fined over $23K for low block on Eli Apple, actions after Rhamondre Stevenson fumble

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received two fines following the team's Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones was fined $13,367 for his low block attempt on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Jones was also fined $10,609 for a separate unnecessary roughness violation after Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble.

Mac Jones was fined twice in last week's game:



$13,367 for the low block on Eli Apple and $10,609 for actions after Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 31, 2022

Jones received plenty of criticism for his attempted block on Apple. The play occurred with just over six minutes left in the contest. Jones was pressured on the play and tried to get rid of the ball before taking a sack. Bengals defender Germaine Pratt picked the ball up and started running for the end zone. Jones chased Pratt, but was not going to reach him. Instead, Jones looked behind him and dove at Apple's legs as he was running toward the end zone.

The play was negated after it was determined Jones threw an incomplete pass.

What is Mac Jones doing here? 🧐pic.twitter.com/Rjgf8AHY20 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 25, 2022

Jones was not penalized for that play. After the game, Apple called out Jones for being "a dirty player." Jones addressed that quote in the lead-up to Week 17, saying everyone has an opinion, but he's focused on being "the best teammate" possible.

Other NFL players have echoed the "dirty" player sentiment with Jones.

The play that resulted in the second fine came at the end of the game. With the Patriots driving, Stevenson fumbled the ball. The camera angle made it hard to see, but Jones appeared to shove a Bengals player in the scrum after the fumble. The push takes place around the :19 second mark of this video. Jones enters the pile around the :10 second mark.

Story continues

Jones was penalized for the play at the time. The broadcast did not show replays of Jones' unnecessary roughness penalty, however.

Jones will get the start when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. With a win, the Patriots could knock the Dolphins out of playoff contention. At 7-8, the Patriots are currently the No. 8 seed in the AFC. A win over the Dolphins would move New England into a playoff spot with just a week to go in the regular season.