Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said “We’ll see” if quarterback Mac Jones would be at Friday’s practice.

As it turns out, Jones is on the field.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jones was participating during the portion of practice open to media.

Video from NBCSportsBoston.com showed Jones throwing a couple of passes, though he wasn’t moving around much.

But the fact that Jones is on the field now could be an indication that his ankle injury is not as severe as initially reported.

Jones has reportedly told teammates that he could still play on Sunday. Brian Hoyer is slated to start if Jones is unable to go.

The Patriots’ final injury report of the week is due out later on Friday.

Mac Jones on the field for Patriots practice on Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk