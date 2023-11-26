Mac Jones: I felt prepared, just didn't play well enough

The Patriots didn't make any public announcements about their plans at quarterback heading into Sunday's game against the Giants and Bailey Zappe said on Friday that there had not been an in-house announcement either.

All of the secrecy seemed to be much ado about nothing since Mac Jones remained the starter, but the Patriots did make a change at halftime. Jones threw two interceptions in the first half and said at his postgame press conference that he understood why the team opted to go with Zappe for the rest of a 10-7 loss.

Jones said he was "definitely prepared" despite splitting reps with Zappe at practice and that it was his job to play well "regardless of the circumstances." He said it was "just bad quarterback play" and that the Patriots have "no chance" when that's what they get.

Jones said he's "not focused" on what the Patriots will do about a starter in Week 13, but it's fair to wonder if the 2021 first-round pick has made his final start for the team.