Patriots quarterback Mac Jones got to experience his first win as an NFL player on Sunday afternoon.

Jones was 22-of-30 for 186 yards as the Patriots used a pair of rushing touchdowns, four interceptions of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and flawless kicking from Nick Folk to power the way to a 25-6 road victory. Jones said after the game that he was happy to get the win, but noted that there’s room for the Patriots to get better on offense.

“I think it feels good,” Jones said. “Obviously, it’s hard to, it’s just what everyone is saying, it is hard to win in the NFL. We’ve played two games and won one and lost one, you got to take it for what it’s worth and we’ll get better. I think everybody, including anybody that’s watch the game can agree that the offense can play better, and we will. The defense did a great job creating the turnovers. We talk about it all the time, playing together, complimenting one another, offense, defense and special teams. On offense, I think we definitely feel blessed to win but at the same time you got to take it for what it’s worth and move on and try to correct the things that we need to work on.”

Jones didn’t turn the ball over, which is a stark contrast to what his fellow first-round pick did on Sunday and it’s the sort of thing that will serve the team well as long as the other phases of the Patriots’ game perform like they did on Sunday.

Mac Jones: Feels good to win, we can be better on offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk