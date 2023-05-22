Mac Jones feels ‘energized’ with Bill O’Brien at Offensive Coordinator

The NFL is loaded with Alabama connections. Whether it be former players on the field, former players on coaching staffs, or even the Nick Saban coaching tree on the sidelines, the Crimson Tide can’t be avoided.

In New England, the Patriots have both a star player and coordinator with strong, recent ties to Tuscaloosa.

Quarterback Mac Jones, who was selected No. 15 overall in the 2021 draft, is set to enter his third year with the franchise and reportedly feels “energized” with his new offensive coordinator.

Who is this new offensive coordinator, you may be asking? Well, it is none other than the Crimson Tide’s offensive play-caller from the last two seasons, Bill O’Brien.

The Patriots recently moved on from Matt Patricia and brought in a familiar face. O’Brien worked under head coach Bill Belichick in New England from 2007 through 2011, where he spent his final season as the offensive coordinator.

In 2022, Jones regressed greatly from his rookie season. He threw for 2,997 yards with a 65.2% completion percentage, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

O’Brien has his work cut out for him, as he has a talented roster, but a strong division in the AFC East loaded with daunting defenses.

Continued positive reviews from teammates/coaches who have been around Mac Jones the longest.

– "Confident. Leading like we know he can."

– "Ready to remind you (media/fans) why he was a playoff QB in year one."

– "Energized" by the change (Bill O'Brien as OC). pic.twitter.com/RQRRRqavHY — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 19, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Mac Jones and other former Alabama players now in the NFL as the 2023 season approaches.

More Bama in NFL!

Josh Jacobs set to change Las Vegas Raiders jersey number

More Bama in NFL!

Will Anderson Jr. meets celebrities courtside at Lakers-Nuggets playoff game

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire