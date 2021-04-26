Mac Jones favored as Trey Lance to 49ers draws support

2 min read
Mac Jones favored as Trey Lance to 49ers draws support

The San Francisco 49ers are keeping the NFL draft community abuzz with constantly changing reports about what the team will do with the No. 3 overall pick on Thursday.

With the NFL Network reporting the 49ers are now deciding between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Trey Lance, savvy bettors could stand to take advantage.

San Francisco acquired the third pick on March 26. Three days later, Lance was being offered at +175 by DraftKings to be selected by the 49ers.

That put him behind Jones (+150) and slightly ahead of Justin Fields (+200). However, those odds shifted dramatically as buzz picked up steam that San Francisco was strongly considering Fields after attending both of the Ohio State quarterback's pre-draft workouts.

By April 5, Fields (+150) had pulled close to Jones (+125), with Lance's odds of landing in the Bay Area lengthening to +250. Those odds moved to +400 by April 15 with San Francisco reportedly whittling its decision down to Jones and Fields.

Sunday's report contributed to another massive swing at DraftKings, where Jones is now the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 3 overall pick at -200. However, Lance's odds have shortened to +150 while Fields is now a +700 long shot.

Jones is the -250 favorite to go to San Francisco at BetMGM, where the former Alabama star opened at +185 to be the third overall pick. Those odds had shortened to -160 by last week.

Lance is second at +190, followed by Fields (+800).

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite at all sportsbooks to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. A BetMGM bettor placed a $50,000 wager on Lawrence at -1250 that would pay out $4,000 if he indeed goes with the first pick.

"The sportsbook has adjusted the line on many props due to sharp wagers," BetMGM sports trader Darren Darby said. "The book has taken significant action on Trevor Lawrence to be the first overall pick."

Lawrence is now being offered at -10000 by the book, with BYU quarterback Zach Wilson listed at -2500 to be the second pick, currently held by the New York Jets.

--Field Level Media

