How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' Week 8 win over Chargers
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots pulled off an impressive road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
While it wasn't the most efficient day for the Patriots' rookie quarterback, he was able to outduel Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert in the 27-24 victory. Herbert tossed two interceptions, including a crucial Adrian Phillips pick-six in the fourth quarter.
Breer details 'interesting' moment between Herbert, McDaniels in 2020
Along with his defense, Jones got plenty of help from running back Damien Harris (75 yds, 1 TD) and kicker Nick Folk (4-for-4 on field goals). The total team effort brings New England to 4-4 on the season.
Here was Jones' final stat line for the day.
18/35, 217 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT, 70.8 rating
And here were his top highlights from the win:
Jones' most impressive pass of the day was a 44-yard dime to Nelson Agholor in the first quarter. The Patriots finished off the drive with a Damien Harris TD to tie the game at seven.
Going DEEP!
In the second quarter, Jones found ex-Chargers tight end Hunter Henry for a 33-yard completion.
Pass & catch.
Next up for Jones and the Patriots is a Week 9 matchup vs. ex-Pats cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers.