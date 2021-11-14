How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' Week 10 win over Browns

How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' win over Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots stomped the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to extend their win streak to four games.

It was the best game of Jones' rookie season so far as the Patriots quarterback notched the first three-touchdown game of his promising career. The result was a dominant 45-7 victory that improved New England's record to 6-4.

Here was Jones' final stat line for the day.

19/23, 198 yds, 3 TD, 0 INT, 142.1 rating

And here were his top highlights from the win:

Jones' first TD of the day came late in the first quarter as his strong connection with tight end Hunter Henry once again was on display. The 3-yarder tied the game at seven.

One of Jones and the Patriots' best plays of the season occurred in the second quarter as the first-round QB threw a 23-yard dime to Kendrick Bourne. The new Pats wideout's impressive grab extended New England's lead to 14.

AIR BOURNE. @BournePoly11 went and got it for the TD!



📺: @NFLonCBS / Patriots app pic.twitter.com/HD3gVdydjI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2021

Jones found Henry again early in the third quarter for a beautiful 19-yard throw and catch.

Jones and Henry connected for another touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 38-7, Patriots. The TD marked Henry's seventh in his last seven games.

Next up for Jones and the Patriots is a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.