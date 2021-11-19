How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' Week 11 win over Falcons

How Mac Jones fared in Patriots' win over Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones didn't have to do much in Thursday night's 25-0 win for the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons, but that didn't stop him from turning in another sharp performance.

Jones became just the third rookie quarterback to win each of his first five road starts, joining Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott.

Per NFL research, Mac Jones along with Ben Roethlisberger & Dak Prescott are the only rookie QBs in NFL history to win each of their first 5 career road starts. — Greg Dudek (@gdudek10) November 19, 2021

Here was Jones' final stat line for the day.

22 for 26, 207 yards, TD, INT, 96.6 rating.

By completing 22 of 26 passes, Jones had his best game yet in terms of completion percentage, at 84.6%. His pick was his second over his last five games after throwing six over his prior four.

Here were his top highlights from the win:

For the first time since Week 1, Jones and Nelson Agholor were able to connect for six.

Jones may not have connected with Hunter Henry in the end zone for just the second time in the last eight games, but he did drop in this beauty on a third-and-5 in the third quarter to extend a New England drive.

Story continues

What a gorgeous throw by Mac Jones to Hunter Henry pic.twitter.com/poGQiJs6eG — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 19, 2021

Facing a safety blitz from former Patriot Duron Harmon, Jones kept his composure in connecting with Jakobi Meyers for another first down.

under pressure, backpedaling on third down, and Mac Jones still manages to put this ball where only Jakobi Meyers is gonna get it for the first pic.twitter.com/5OPBgRgimo — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) November 19, 2021

Up next for Jones and the Patriots: a mini-bye before playing host to the Tennessee Titans in 10 days at Gillette Stadium.