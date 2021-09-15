Mac Jones explains wink at former Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts

Mac Jones explains wink at former Pats LB Roberts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed Wednesday that he did, in fact, wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts, a former Patriot, in Sunday's 17-16 loss at Gillette Stadium.

Jones and Roberts were never teammates in New England, of course, so what led to the wink?

It sounds like Roberts, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots, might still be aware of some of the team's play calls.

There is video of Mac Jones winking at Elandon Roberts. Asked about it, Mac said the #Dolphins called out the play. "Just fun and games." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 15, 2021

"That was just kind of fun and games," Jones said at his press conference Wednesday. "They actually called out our play, so it was like, 'nice catch.'"

It probably helps Roberts' cause further that the Dolphins are coached by Brian Flores, who spent 15 seasons in the New England organization in various capacities, including 2018 as de facto defensive coordinator prior to his departure for Miami.

Roberts followed Flores south a year later, appearing in 13 games for the Dolphins in 2020. In his 2021 debut Sunday, Roberts had two tackles and was credited with one QB hit.