Mac Jones explains why he didn't take ball after first TD pass

Mac explains why he didn't take ball after first TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones was in no mood to celebrate individual accomplishments during Sunday's season opener vs. the Miami Dolphins.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback completed the first touchdown pass of his career in the second quarter, but he declined to take the ball when his receiver Nelson Agholor tried to hand it to him. After the game, he was asked why he didn't feel like acknowledging the milestone.

“That doesn’t really matter. It’s one touchdown," Jones said. "We've got to score more. It’s not like the game was over right there. We gotta do better in the red zone and get more touchdowns. And we will.”

Spoken like a true Bill Belichick-coached quarterback.

Jones' first NFL TD put the Patriots ahead, but they were unable to hold on as they fell 17-16 to their AFC East foe. A costly Damien Harris turnover late in the fourth quarter -- the fourth New England fumble of the game -- was the backbreaker for New England.

Despite the disappointing result, Jones' debut was promising. The 2021 first-round pick completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and the lone touchdown. He'll hope to have something to celebrate next Sunday when the Patriots visit the New York Jets.