Mac Jones explains how James White helps the QB in the huddle

Mac Jones may not seem to be struggling with the New England Patriots offense, but at times, he has had issues. And when the quarterback is confused, he knows exactly where to look for help: running back James White.

White finished Week 2 with six receptions for 45 yards and four carries for 20 yards and a rushing touchdown. White led the team in receptions and receiving yards, even if his stats looked humble. His production was of the utmost importance in the team’s 25-6 win when the Patriots struggled to get offensive production.

“In meeting him all the way back in OTAs, he was just — he’s the man and he knows every little thing about the offense,” Jones said after the game on Sunday. “If I ever struggle in the huddle. he’s like, ‘Yup, here it is.’ So he helps me out. I always look at him in the huddle if I’m struggling or anything like that. He’s just a really calm, cool and collected guy. … James — just being older, he knows the system. I know I can trust him because he’s doing the right thing 99.9% of the time.”

White has always been one of the most knowledgeable players in the offense. Even Tom Brady would say White knew the playbook as well as the quarterback. It seems that as Jones learns it, he’s got a solid tutor.

It’s been something of a renaissance season for the veteran running back, who experienced a significant statistical regression in 2020. But running backs coach Ivan Fears doesn’t think White’s lack of production was entirely due to the running back himself, but rather how the offense evolved around Cam Newton. Now that Jones, a quarterback similar to Brady, is running the offense, it’s likely we’ll see more from White in 2021.

“I never thought he dropped off. I think last year we couldn’t take advantage of him. New scheme. The way were doing things. New quarterback (in Newton),” Fears said last week. “This guy (Mac) has the chance to take advantage of James. It’ll be a good thing for James. Utilize the things that he does well.”

