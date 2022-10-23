Mac Jones expected to retake starting job from Bailey Zappe against Bears

Mac Jones is expected to resume his role as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Of course, his return would be barring any setbacks with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He has been out the last three weeks rehabbing the injury in an effort to cut down the return time.

A high ankle sprain generally takes around six weeks to heal. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if he still isn’t exactly 100 percent entering the game. But he clearly must be near that mark for the Patriots to put him on the field against a 2-4 Bears team coming off three straight losses.

Jones’ return brings a halt to the Bailey Zappe phenomenon. The rookie quarterback stepped in and helped lead the team to back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, along with nearly pulling off an upset victory on the road at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

But one has to wonder if coach Bill Belichick will have a shorter leash on Jones if turnovers continue to be a problem. Zappe-mania might be slowing, but it isn’t over by a long shot.

