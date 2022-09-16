Mac Jones is good to go.

The Patriots quarterback was back at practice as a full participant on Friday after missing Thursday’s session with an illness. Jones — who was also listed on the injury report with a back issue — has no injury status for Sunday and is expected to play.

Jones was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, too.

Outside Ja'whaun Bentley (toe) is also expected to play. He did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday but a full participant on Friday.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), running back Pierre Strong (shoulder), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle), defensive back Adrian Phillips (ribs), and safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) are all questionable.

Mac Jones is expected to play Sunday’s game vs. Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk