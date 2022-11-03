Mac Jones: Ex-Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore 'still a premier' player

Mac Jones: Stephon Gilmore 'still a premier cornerback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore had a great career with the New England Patriots, but on Sunday he'll show up to Gillette Stadium as a visiting player trying to help the Indianapolis Colts get their season back on track.

The veteran cornerback signed with the Colts as a free agent over the offseason. He has tallied 29 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception in eight games for Indy.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn't play well in a 27-17 loss to the Colts last season. He has a lot of respect for their defense, especially with Gilmore added to the mix. Jones thinks that his former teammate remains a top-tier player at the cornerback position.

"Yeah he looks great," Jones said at a press conference Wednesday. "I think I was here with him just for a little bit. Obviously he was injured and stuff. He looks great out there.

"He's just a great cornerback. Still is. You can tell they’re putting him out there, and he's locking down the guys for the most part. Just covering them one-on-one. Just doing his thing. He's definitely still a premier cornerback."

Jones really appreciated the brief time he spent with Gilmore as a rookie.

"I have all the respect in the world for him and how he treated me when I was here young," Jones said. "Just some of the information he gave me in the training room, just at his locker. He's definitely an all-time dude. Excited to go against him again here."

A win for Jones and the Patriots on Sunday would get them to 5-4 entering their Week 10 bye. It would be a pretty good turnaround after New England's 1-3 start to the season. But first, they must defeat a Colts team that's in an even more desperate situation at 3-4-1.