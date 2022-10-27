Can Mac Jones re-establish himself as Patriots' franchise quarterback? Clock is ticking

Curran: The clock is ticking on Mac Jones' turnaround originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- It’s no stunner that the first half of the 2022 season has been rocky for Mac Jones.

At the end of August, we did season preview videos. My answer to the fill-in-the-blank question, "Mac Jones will come out of the season as…" was "Resilient."

A slew of changes on the offensive coaching staff that ended up a net-negative. New scheme. New terminology. Reshuffled offensive line. High expectations even after coming off that sputtering finish to 2021.

Adversity and heat were ready to pour down. They have. In fact, it’s been more of a torrent than we expected.

The offensive line was an early disaster. Jones turned into a flinging pick machine (we’re still trying to figure out if that was by coach’s design or operator error). He got hurt a little in the Miami game. He got hurt a lot in the Ravens game. Mac watched the backup to his backup -- a buzzcut rookie who looked like he could be playing for Riverdale High -- become a fan favorite while his ankle was swollen like a tick. Then he got booed off the field on national television.

All of this before Halloween.

Jones has alternately shown frustration ("It’s like a shot in the heart when the offense fails") and resolve ("I’m going to figure it out. I always have. I always will." He has lauded coaching brilliance and openly offered that he doesn’t understand the purpose behind some play calls.

During the Patriots' final preseason game against the Raiders, Jones -- in the midst of a crappy performance for the offense as a whole -- spiked an electronic tablet after his third series then flung his play-calling wristband after the fourth series.

Asked about his sideline demeanor afterward, Jones said, "I think I care a lot about this game. I sometimes get a little bit too passionate. But at the same time ... don’t let it carry over. I don’t think I did that. After the interception and all that I just try to clean the plate and start fresh.

"Sometimes that’s getting the frustration out and moving on. Obviously I need to do a better job of just playing the next play. Don’t let one little play get frustrating."

There’s a fine line between fiery, passionate competitor and pain in the ass. And flinging a wristband full of plays can either be a benign act of agitation or a symbolic one depending on who’s doing the interpreting.

I’ve kinda given Jones blanket absolution so far this year. The coaching and system changes in the offseason kneecapped his progress. You can’t ask a guy to throw it downfield more then bitch when he gets picked.

But I’d understand if Jones’ visible frustration is seen by Matt Patricia, Joe Judge or the man who put those guys in place -- Bill Belichick -- as Jones showing them up.

Would that prompt Patricia to intentionally call "better" plays for Bailey Zappe than he does for Jones in an effort to prove a point or basically sabotage Jones -- a notion we’re seeing hinted at? That would seem idiotic, wouldn’t it? Yes, it would.

"They gave Zappe the better play-action play by far... why are they different for these two guys?!"@GregABedard goes on an epic rant about the different play-calling for Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe vs. the Bears ðŸ‘€@FelgerAndMazz pic.twitter.com/qvWTE4rDP0 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 26, 2022

But Jones’ declining performance since the tail end of last year and thinly-veiled frustrations since the summer invite the Patriots to do a hard evaluation of him between now and the end of the year. Is Jones "the" guy? Or is he "a" guy?

With Jones starting Sunday, it’s at least clear that the job is his when both he and Zappe are healthy. It’s stunning to realize that would even be a question, but here we are. And Jones does share in that reality.

It’s Belichick who hammered into us the fact that players have to establish their level of performance every year. What a player is capable of is nice. What he actually does is a little more important. It doesn’t matter that Jones is a captain, a first-round pick, a hard worker and someone whom players like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater swear by. If his level dips low enough, he’s vulnerable.

This is a pivotal two-month stretch in Mac Jones' career. Monday was bad for him. Despite all denials from Belichick, it sure as hell looked like a performance-based benching. For that to happen on national television in prime time with the Gillette Stadium crowd roaring its approval that Mac’s night was done? That’s gonna leave a dent.

We’ve talked a lot about Mac’s "high floor." Well, he’s on the floor now, figuratively. Flat on his back. Who will help him up? Or are the Patriots waiting to see him get up on his own, dust himself off and get back in the fight?

How resilient is Mac Jones? We’re about to see.