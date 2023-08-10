How can Mac Jones ensure he's the QB of the Patriots future? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots.
Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson all have plenty of hype entering this season. Whether they deliver on it, and whether they can deliver for bettors, is worth dissecting.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
The Mountain West has had a different champion in each of the past four seasons. Could there be a fifth champion in five seasons?
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
The ACC is smelling blood in the water and is reportedly targeting Pac-12 leftovers Cal & Stanford to join their conference, along with SMU of the American Athletic Conference.
Case Keenum, who's spent over a decade in the NFL and has seen up close what makes an effective starter, had some thoughts about Stroud on Monday.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer start off by recapping a wild week in the baseball world, including the best baseball fight in years between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, New York Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton speaking on the Chicago White Sox culture and the Yankees' piling health issues that are starting to affect their ability to contend for a World Series. Later, Hannah and Zach keep things positive by discussing the most impressive team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves and break down Ronald Acuna Jr's historic season. The hosts finish things off by discussing the controversy surrounding the Baltimore Orioles ownership after they suspended their announcer Kevin Brown for some comments he made about the team on-air.
Danis is a Brazilian jiu jitsu blackbelt who hasn't fought since 2019.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
We continue positional preview week by looking at all angles at the RB position. Jorge Martin makes his pod debut with Matt Harmon to preview the most polarizing (and maybe most important) position in fantasy football.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
If you like betting on season-long props, consider this one for the Browns' star running back.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
Orioles ownership reportedly thought that benign comments citing stats from previous seasons made the team sound cheap.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.