Mac Jones, the New England Patriots and David Gilmour

Longtime readers of this website know that myself and Doug Farrar have a bit of a running feud over Pink Floyd.

But where we find common ground is when it comes to David Gilmour, the long-time Floyd guitarist who spearheaded the band after the split with Roger Waters. It was Gilmour who was the driving force behind the latest albums released by the band, including “The Division Bell,” “Pulse,” “The Endless River” and “A Momentary Lapse of Reason.”

It is with that last album listed that I want to begin this piece, because a few lines from the track “One Slip” have been circling around my brain the past few days regarding the newest quarterback for the New England Patriots. In the wake of the organization drafting Alabama passer Mac Jones with their selection in the first round, many have made the claim that Jones is a perfect scheme fit for the New England passing game.

Which leads me to that lyric:

“Was it love, or was it the idea of being in love?

Or was it the hand of fate that seemed to fit just like a glove?”

That line cut to the quick of many a hopeless romantic after the album was released…

Some football minds have been quick to point out that Jones, despite the notion that he is an ideal scheme fit, in reality is not the one-to-one fit that people perceive him to be in New England. In recent days the brilliant Benjamin Solak made that very point in a piece titled “Does Mac Jones Fit Patriots’ Offense?” In the article Solak points out that during his time at Alabama, Jones was propped up by many of the current cheat codes that offenses use to improve quarterback play:

…the offense was pretty easy for Jones in Alabama. Jones saw 29% of his passes go behind the line of scrimmage (the most in the class) and had 41% of his total passing yardage come as a result of YAC. 19% of his dropbacks were RPOs (third-most in the class) and another 33% were the off of play-action, which was second in the class. This doesn’t detail any sort of inability on Jones’ part—Brady threw a lot under play-action in New England. But it does belie the “elite field processor” narrative thrown around Jones. Yes, he was predominately a pocket passer at Alabama—but again yes, he was buoyed by many of the common cheat codes that we’ve seen used against other passers when they transition from college to the pros.

This dovetails well with another brilliant piece from Bryce Rossler of Sports Info Solutions, who in discussing Jones as a prospect pointed this out:

More generally, his low average depth of target (ADOT) of 8.3 yards is another stat we can use to judge his arm strength. Of course, this is admittedly simplistic and is confounded by the rate at which he threw RPOs and screens. 27% of his dropbacks were RPOs or screens, and while that’s comfortably above the NCAA average of 20%, it is less conspicuous than the players hovering in the 35-50% range. This is, however, a good opportunity to segue into more systemic concerns. A whopping 58% of Jones’ dropbacks were RPOs, screens, or play action passes. That was the third-highest rate among eligible Power 5 quarterbacks (minimum 100 attempts) and can make evaluating Jones difficult, regardless of whether you choose to do so statistically or traditionally. While he might have been effective outside of this split (0.51 Total Points/Snap), 181 plays is not a lot to work with, especially considering how good his supporting cast at Alabama was.

Beyond that, when Jones was throwing, odds are he was throwing downfield. While that bodes well for his NFL transition, it does not make for an immediate insertion into the New England passing game, at least the “Tom Brady passing game” that so many analysts thought Jones would be a perfect fit for. Returning to Solak’s piece for a moment:

When Jones did throw beyond the line of scrimmage, he threw intermediate and deep. That’s great news for his NFL projection, but it does force a contrasting look at his game relative to the New England offense. Only 30% of Jones’ throws were between 0-10 yards down the field, which was second in the class off my charting—for PFF, Jones’ 30% was second-least among all significant starters last season in college… The McDaniels/Belichick passing game is not vertical—it simply isn’t. Even when ran with other quarterbacks, we’ve seen this hold true. Kyle Orton’s average depth of target dropped 0.8 points below average in his one season under McDaniels in Denver; Matt Cassel’s 7.7 depth of target in his 2008 season replacing the injured Brady was the second-lowest of his career; Cam Newton and Jacoby Brissett all saw their lowest aDoT when they played with the Patriots.

Solak comes to this conclusion: “But make no mistake: Jones is not a scheme fit in New England. Not the scheme they ran with Brady, at least. And either the player must take massive strides to fit in that offense, or the offense must undergo massive changes to fit the player in order for Jones to find success under Belichick, McDaniels, and the Patriots.”

This article is an attempt to highlight the changes that Josh McDaniels and the New England Patriots offense can make to turn Jones into that ideal scheme fit, and not a clarion call for a Pink Floyd lyric from decades ago.

The RPO game

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Diving deeper into charting data for Jones can illustrate a few ways that the Patriots can ease his transition into the NFL. As Solak pointed out, the Alabama offense relied in part on the run/pass option game. According to data from Sports Info Solutions, Jones attempted 78 passes last season on RPO designs, which ranked him tenth in college football. (As an aside, UNC's Sam Howell had the most passing attempts on RPO designs with 109. Keep that in mind as we start thinking about the 2022 class of quarterbacks). What did Jones do on those 78 RPO attempts? He completed 73 of them for 890 yards, ten touchdowns and zero interceptions. Out of the 890 yards, just 153 of those were "intended air yards," according to the charting data from SIS. Meaning the bulk of the production came on yardage after the catch, and when you pair that information with the film, you get an understanding of what Jones was often tasked with doing in the Alabama offense: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/JonesRPOBubbleMissouri.mp4">[/video] On this play against Missouri Jones decides before the snap to throw the bubble screen to the trips side of the formation. After all, the Tigers have just two defenders over the three-receiver set, so Jones simply performs a box count and flares the football to the outside. From there, the receiver does the rest. Of course, it helps that the receiver is Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. In addition to the RPO screen game, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian did build in throws past the line of scrimmage into the Alabama RPO game. Another common RPO design is the "slants" tag, where the quarterback is reading the reaction of a second-level defender and either handing the football off, or throwing a slant route behind him. This is exactly what Jones does on this play against Mississippi: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/JonesRPOSlantMississippi.mp4">[/video] Jones meets the running back at the mesh point, and when he sees the linebacker crash downhill in response to the run action, he simply pulls the football and hits Smith on the slant route. With no inside help, the cornerback is hung out to dry, and the Crimson Tide have a fresh set of downs. Easy throw, easy catch and the chains are moving. These RPO designs helped reinforce the notion that Jones was a good decision maker. While the decisions he made on these RPO designs often worked out -- as illustrated by both the numbers and the film -- these designs do simplify the quarterback's thought process a bit. Either he is reading a single defender (as he is on the second design) or just counting defenders (as he is on the first). However, making things easier on your quarterback is not a bad thing. Frankly, that is the job of an offensive coordinator: Give your QB as much information as possible, make the questions he has to answer on a given play as easy as possible, and put him in a position to make the right decision once the play begins. Thankfully for Jones, he is heading to a team -- and a coordinator -- that has demonstrated a willingness to do just that. During Brady's tenure with the organization, McDaniels relied heavily on the use of pre-snap motion to give his quarterback information before the play, putting Brady in a position to make the right decision when the ball was snapped. This is not a rookie McDaniels is doing this for, but rather one of the best QBs ever to play the game. For example, according to charting data from SIS the quarterback who had the most passing attempts since 2018 on plays with motion? Brady, with 387 in 2019. Brady's 2018 season ranked third, as he attempted 326 passes that year when motion was used. Sandwiched between those campaigns is the 2020 season from Patrick Mahomes, as he attempted 349 passes last year when motion was used. But we are talking about RPOs here, and thanks to SIS we can also offer a bit of insight. This has not traditionally been a big part of the Patriots' playbook, but last season Newton did attempt 18 passes on RPO designs, ranking him 47th among NFL quarterbacks over the past three years. Not a huge number, but it did show that McDaniels was evolving the playbook somewhat. That was an increase over the 17 that Brady attempted in 2019, and the eight Brady attempted in 2018. The game where Newton attempted the most RPO plays? Back in Week 2, in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the Patriots coming out on the losing end of that game, many thought that New England displayed a more explosive passing game that night than expected, and Newton completed all seven RPO attempts for 43 yards, including this conversion on an early fourth down: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/ScreenCaptureProject66.mp4">[/video] This play might be a window into the Jones transition, as Newton reads the linebacker's reaction to the run look and throws off his decision. When the LB slides down anticipating the handoff, Newton pulls and throws to N'Keal Harry on the slant to move the chains (and the flags come in for a targeting penalty). McDaniels has shown both the ability to give his quarterback information to aid their decisions, as well as a willingness to tailor his offense to the quarterback. Who can forget the gameplan he rolled out for Jacoby Brissett on a short week against the Houston Texans? But as we think about the transition of Jones to the NFL game, McDaniels would be wise to drastically increase the usage of RPO designs.

Returning to play-action

(Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports)

When you think about the Patriots offense, particularly the version run by Brady that people believe is the ideal scheme fit for Jones, you think about a reliance on play-action passing. With good reason. After all, according to Pro Football Focus data back in 2018 Brady attempted 184 passes off of play action, second only to the 203 attempted by Jared Goff. What did Brady do on those plays? He completed 72.3% of those throws for 1,809 yards and nine touchdowns, and his completion percentage increased by 9.6% on play-action plays over traditional dropbacks. In 2019, his last season in New England, Brady ranked fourth in play-action attempts with 156, behind Goff, Carson Wentz and Baker Mayfield. Last year? Brady's number of play-action attempts dropped to 122, ranking him 16th in the league. Just ahead of him with 125 (and with just 15 games played)? Cam Newton. Regardless of who is under center, the Patriots are going to run play-action. That might be ideal for Jones. According to SIS, Jones led all college passers with 212 attempts off of play-action. Here is where you see more of his vertical passing prowess come into play. Jones completed 167 of those attempts for 2,644 yards, 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions. But on those attempts, Jones had an intended air yards mark of 1,798, ranking him sixth in the nation. Jones is willing to push the football downfield working off play-action, and that willingness showed up in the season-opener: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/JonesPAPMissouri.mp4">[/video] Working off play-action, Jones climbs the pocket and takes a deep shot that is hauled in by Jaylen Waddle. When Sarkisian dialed up play-action, he was often giving Jones a chance to take deep shots. Here is another example, in Alabama's win over Mississippi State: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/JonesPAPMississippiState.mp4">[/video] Jones carries out a quick run fake -- with his back to the defense -- and then wheels around to pick up the action in the secondary. He sees that Smith is isolated against a safety using inside leverage on the receiver's corner route, and takes the deep shot. Smith hauls in the pass with a beautiful toe-tap on the sideline, and the offense has a first down in the red zone. Given Jones' proficiency on play-action designs, and New England's historical reliance on these plays, this would seem to be a perfect match. However, New England's play-action passing game has focused more on the intermediate and shallow areas of the field. If there is one design, however, that could be a perfect pair between player and team it is on the intermediate crossing route. Whether Brady was throwing to Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman or even options like Benjamin Watson, attacking the second-level defenders off play-action has been a staple of the Patriots offense:

Look through his film and you'll find examples of Jones running similar designs, targeting the crosser working off a run fake. Here he is targeting that route against Texas A&M: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/JonesPAPTAMU.mp4">[/video] So going forward, McDaniels would be wise not just to continue New England's reliance on the play-action passing game, but to incorporate more vertical concepts into those designs as well as the more traditional crosser we have seen in years past. Jones' ability to throw off play-action -- and attack downfield -- could be a weapon for the Patriots when he starts seeing live action.

The dropback passing game

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

RPOs and play-action designs are some elements that McDaniels would be wise to implement as he eases Jones' transition into the NFL game. But a team cannot live and die by those designs alone. At some point the QB is going to just have to dropback into the pocket and let it rip. Thankfully for the Patriots, there are a few concepts that Jones has run at a high level that are already in their playbook. Prior to the draft I put together a piece on the one design I would scheme up for each of the top five quarterbacks in the draft. When it came to Jones, I wanted to pair a crossing route in the middle of the field with a route he throws extremely well. The slot-fade. The design looked like this:

And this play is a reason why: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/04/JonesSlotFade.mp4">[/video] Jones throws this slot-fade route extremely well, often with great anticipation as he does on this play against Mississippi State. This was also a route that Brady threw well, and McDaniels had no qualms going to it in critical moments. Here is an example of Brady targeting Gronkowski on such a design, on a play that looks eerily similar to the one I crafted for Jones, down to the crossing route element and the backside vertical read: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/BradySeamKansasCity.mp4">[/video] So there is one design, focusing more on the vertical area of the field. Something that is more your traditional Patriots design, but that Jones also has experience running, is Tosser, or double-slants. Here is Brady running this New England staple back in 2018: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/BradyTosser.mp4">[/video] Once Brady confirms the man coverage and sees the linebacker vacate the underneath hole to cover the running back, he targets the inside receiver (Edelman) on his slant route for an easy throw and catch. The QB has to navigate the underneath linebacker who is lurking, but the anticipation and timing on the throw puts Edelman in a position to make the catch and secure that pivotal YAC, a core concept in the Patriots offense. Now here is Jones executing a similar design against Mississippi State, where he targets the slant route: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/JonesSlantMississippiState.mp4">[/video] To the three-receiver side of the field Jones has a shallow, a slant and a vertical route working from inside-out. He has to navigate not only the underneath hole defender, but also the defensive end who feigns a pass rush and drops underneath. But the QB reads this perfectly, throwing the slant route open with timing and anticipation. The feel that Jones illustrates here will serve him well when McDnaiels starts dialing up similar designs next season. Finally, there is one more route concept that McDaniels would be smart to call for Jones, and something that he has used more of in recent seasons: Mesh. New England's incorporation of the Air Raid staple is yet another indication that there are very few passing offenses in football today that are purely a single system, whether West Coast, Air Raid or Air Coryell. Every team steals from other playbooks, and every team has a version of Mesh in their playbook. Hell, Bruce Arians was running it last season with Brady, just like McDaniels was back in 2018 on plays like this one: [video width="960" height="540" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/BradyMeshBills.mp4">[/video] As you might expect, this is a concept that Jones ran often at Alabama. Here he is hitting the wheel route out of the backfield on a mesh design: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/JonesMeshTAMU.mp4">[/video] Now here he is throwing the underneath crosser on mesh against Auburn, again navigating a dropping DE: [video width="1280" height="720" mp4="https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/59/2021/05/JonesMeshAuburn.mp4">[/video] (For more on what Jones was asked to do in the Alabama offense I would strongly recommend the Steve Sarkisian clinic that you can watch here. For example, the coach walks viewers through "Railroad," which is his version of mesh. You'll see how the QB is reading the wheel route from the running back first before working to the crossers).

Putting it together

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

So what have we learned Charlie Brown? Thanks to great work from Benjamin Solak, we know that Mac Jones is not the one-to-one scheme fit in the Patriots' offense that many expect him to be. However, we can find ways to make Jones more effective in New England and ease his transition, given what he does well and is familiar with, and things that the Patriots have incorporated into their offense. For example, we know thanks to statistics and film that Jones was effective last season on RPO designs. While the Patriots are not a heavy RPO team, we know that McDaniels does like to give his QBs information and make their decisions easier, and we also know that last year the Patriots used more RPO designs than in any other recent season. If that trend continues, Jones will be on familiar footing as a rookie. We also know that historically the Patriots love to throw off of play-action, another area where Jones was proficient last season. While he is very comfortable attacking downfield, his ability to throw crossing routes is another solid fit with what the Patriots like to do in the play-action passing game. Then in the dropback passing game there are things that Jones does well that do fit with the New England offense. Vertical routes from the slot, slant routes underneath and even the Mesh concept are all parts of the Patriots passing game that Jones has experience operating, and operating well. So while the new QB might not be the perfect scheme fit that was advertised, there are ways that Josh McDaniels can tailor his offense to get his new QB on familiar ground. Given that that is, after all, the job of a coach, provided McDaniels does his job well Jones may indeed become that ideal scheme fit, and not just an homage to a Pink Floyd lyric penned by the brilliant David Gilmour.

