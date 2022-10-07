Mac Jones doubtful for Week 5, Bailey Zappe expected to start vs Lions

Mac Jones is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/8LQtMH3TSi — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 7, 2022

The New England Patriots have listed quarterback Mac Jones as doubtful for Week 5, which means rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to make his first NFL start against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Jones is making a push to play and was even upgraded as a limited participant at practice this week, but he might still need time to recover from the high ankle sprain he suffered in the team’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Backup Brian Hoyer got the start against the Green Bay Packers last week, but he was knocked out in the first quarter with a head injury. He was then placed on injured reserve with a concussion on Thursday.

So that leaves Zappe as the starter and newly-signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert as the top backup for the Patriots.

Zappe threw for 99 yards and one touchdown and nearly knocked off the Packers in his NFL debut. Now, the team will actually have time to create a game plan around him as the starter.

It’ll be no picnic with the Lions’ No. 1-ranked scoring offense coming to town for a visit. The rookie might have to fight fire with fire to escape with a victory.

List

7 burning questions heading into Patriots-Lions Week 5 meeting

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire