Mac Jones on DeAndre Hopkins: Obviously, we’d love to have him

nbcsports.com

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered little specifics when asked about free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins visiting the franchise this week, other than saying he isn't a travel agent. But quarterback Mac Jones said he&#8217;d welcome the addition of the three-time, first-team All-Pro when asked about Hopkins at his Monday press conference. "I think that&#8217;s [more]

