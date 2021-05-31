Breaking News:

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following media boycott controversy

Mac Jones could potentially be Week 1 starter for New England Patriots

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones slipped well outside the first 10 picks in the 2021 NFL draft and fell into the lap of Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are still recovering from losing Tom Brady to free agency prior to the 2020 NFL season. Their quick fix was to sign Cam Newton to a one-year deal, which came and went. They decided to sign the former NFL MVP to another one-year contract through the 2021 season.

It’s the league’s expectation that this will be Newton’s final year in a Patriots uniform, and their first-round pick will take over the franchise’s quarterbacking duties.

While the above statement could prove true, there is a really, really big ‘what if.’

What if Newton’s final season in a Patriots uniform was on the sidelines?

Another expectation heading into 2021 was Jones would not see the field all too much.

Well, with the way he’s been performing during offseason training, there’s a chance he not only earns some playing time as a rookie, but is handed the Week 1 starting job.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes, “When it came to quarterback Mac Jones on Thursday, it wasn’t as obvious as those examples, and perhaps that’s because a razor-sharp football mind is hard to sum up in one snapshot.

“That was one of my biggest takeaways from watching practice: Jones is putting himself in position to possibly compete for the starting job come training camp in July because he’s keeping up with the challenging mental aspect of the Patriots’ playbook.

“This is uncommon for rookie Patriots quarterbacks who are adjusting to the volume of information, and also the fast pace in which coaches teach it. It’s a lot to process, and that doesn’t even factor in how a simple shift by the defense can require a reaction from the quarterback that changes everything in an instant.”

What makes this whole saga even more interesting: if Jones wins the starting job for the team’s Week 1 matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins, it would be Tua Tagovailoa vs. his former backup, Mac Jones.

  • This tweet shows how desperate opposing fans are to hate on Justin Fields

    Opposing NFC North fans are afraid of Justin Fields, and this tweet shows how desperate they are to hate on the Bears’ first-round pick.

  • Patrick Mahomes wants Chiefs to become first NFL team to go 20-0

    Mahomes is setting some lofty goals for the Kansas City Chiefs from his charity golf event in Hawaii.

  • Steve Sarkisian told NFL teams he puts Jaylen Waddle in ‘Reggie Bush’ category

    Former Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle earned extremely high praise from his former OC Steve Sarkisian, who reportedly told NFL teams he believe...

  • UP TO DATE: What to know about the Julio Jones trade saga

    Julio Jones is one of the biggest names in all of the NFL, and as he is about to enter season No. 11, his name is plastered everywhere in...

  • Do the Packers owe Aaron Rodgers an apology? Peter King says maybe

    The defending NFL MVP and his team of 16 seasons are on bad terms, but Peter King thinks there can be room for reconciliation.

  • Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle returns to roots in latest episode of ‘Draft House’

    Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle returns to roots in new 'Draft House' episode

  • Rashod Bateman tweets emoji in response to Julio Jones rumors

    The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to wide receiver Julio Jones. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman tweeted an emoji in response to the rumors

  • A Medal of Honor recipient's continued service

    During the Battle of Iwo Jima, in the face of powerful enemy resistance, Marine Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams succeeded in destroying several heavily-defended machine-gun pillboxes, and was awarded the Medal of Honor. But his service to his country, and his gallantry, did not end there. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talked with the 97-year-old Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, about his continuing efforts for Gold Star families.

  • Friends Star Courteney Cox Just Recreated the Monica and Ross Dance Routine With Ed Sheeran

    Could we BE any more jealous?

  • Browns ‘triplets’ ranked 11th in the NFL by CBS Sports

    The Cleveland Browns offense started clicking late in the season and has high hopes but CBS Sports ranks their "triplets" at 11th for 2021.

  • Bear attacks and seriously injures man in his own garage, Colorado officials say

    The man went to close his garage door after noticing it was open, officials say.

  • Updated Subaru XV crossover available starting tomorrow

    Motor Image Pilipinas, Inc., has launched the refreshed XV, which now features an upgraded look and is packed with additional drive mode improvements. After the official distributor of the six-star badge recently announced the introduction of the facelifted model, MIP marketing manager Uzzi Asuncion said that the official retail of the XV will start tomorrow (Tuesday, June 1). The new XV has been fitted drive modes found separately on its stablemates: the X-Mode found in the Outback and SI (Subaru Intelligent)-Drive on the Levorg, making it more capable than before. These technological features are underpinned by the four Subaru Core Technologies namely EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Boxer Engine, and Subaru Global Platform. Said to complement Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the X-Mode allows drivers to switch between snow/dirt and deep snow/mud. Meanwhile, the SI-Drive gives drivers options to pick between the vehicle’s “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes. Aside from that, MIP claimed that the suspension of the new Subaru XV has been retuned for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The refreshed Subaru is also fitted with the new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an eight-way power driver’s seat with memory, LED fog lights, reverse auto-tilt door mirrors, and speed-sensing auto door locks. With a sole variant (2.0i-S EyeSight), the new Subaru XV is available in eight hues: Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Cool Grey Khaki, Pure Red, Crystal Black Silica, Plasma Yellow Pearl (new), Horizon Blue Pearl (new), and Magnetite Grey Metallic (new). Further, MIP revealed that despite the upgrades, the 2021 Subaru XV 2.0i-S EyeSight will be offered at no extra cost compared to the pre-facelift model—wearing a price tag of ₱1.908 million. Moreover, the local distributor said that they are currently offering the latest version of the Subaru XV at the special introductory price of ₱1.828 million until June 30, 2021. “Subaru will bear the full DTI safeguard bond for all Subaru XV units on behalf of its customers,” MIP noted. Based on a previous report, the new XV is scheduled to be revealed in April as well—which reminds us, when is the all-new Outback going to be revealed? Photos from Motor Image Pilipinas Also read: TEST DRIVE: 2019 Subaru XV GT Edition--Eye-Candy Especiale After delay, all-new Subaru Evoltis reaches PH showrooms Subaru Apologizes for Unfortunate Acronym at 2020 Singapore Motor Show

  • 2 Stocks Worth Owning Through a Stock Market Crash

    With the 2020 coronavirus market crash still fresh in many investors' memories, you may vividly remember the pain of holding stocks through the panic-stricken market downturn. While there's not much investors can do to avoid the impact a market crash can have on the prices of stocks in their portfolios, there are some actions investors can take to help ease the pain during the downturn. Three great examples of companies with business models likely to thrive in almost any market are investment conglomerate and insurance giant Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) and waste management and recycling specialist Waste Management (NYSE: WM).

  • B.J. Thomas Dies: Grammy-Winning Hit Songwriter, Singer On ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ Was 78

    Five-time Grammy award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee B.J. Thomas died today at his home in Arlington, Texas at 78. His death was confirmed on his official Facebook page and was attributed to complications from lung cancer. A versatile songwriter, Thomas’s career spanned country, pop and gospel, earning him CMA, Dove and Grammy […]

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after media blackout controversy

    The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.

  • Germany Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels secured a return to the German national team for the first time in more than two years after coach Joachim Loew included them in his 26-man Euro 2021 squad. Mueller and Hummels, winners of the 2014 World Cup under Loew, were some of the players dropped after Germany's disappointing 2018 World Cup first round exit and their losing Nations League performance later that year. But an overhaul that was interrupted by the pandemic in the past 12 months failed to yield any tangible results as the team crashed to their biggest competitive defeat - a 6-0 loss to Spain - as recently as last November. "You can interrupt an overhaul under the circumstances," Loew told an online news conference. "In the defence we did not have the desired stability recently and... experience may have been missing in some games." "Mats is a player who influences other players and brings experience," Loew added, also praising Mueller's superb season with Bayern Munich. Mueller has delivered 18 assists and 11 goals in the Bundesliga alone, while Hummels has established himself as leader at freshly-crowned German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund, forcing Loew into a U-turn. "We want a team bubbling with ambition and passion," Loew said. "A team that gives everything on the pitch to be successful. That is our aim and you can feel it in the team that it wants to be successful at this tournament." Loew also included Monaco striker Kevin Volland, who has not played for Germany since 2016, following a strong season in the French league, as well as Bayern Munich teenager Jamal Musiala, who earned his first callup as recently as March. Freiburg defender Christian Guenter also surprisingly made the cut, hoping to add to his only cap from back in 2014. The Germans are in Group F along with Hungary, holders Portugal and France, and play all three of their group matches in Munich. "I have not yet set a goal for the tournament," said Loew. "This time we don't belong to the absolute favourites like France, for example, but this is not necessarily a burden." "For a tournament it is important to be focused in every game, every game is a knockout game. We play with France then against Portugal. So we want to survive the group stage. If you make the mistake of thinking of a second or third step in advance it may be an obstacle. "If we get through the group and get into a flow then my team can achieve anything," Loew added. Germany Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich) Midfielders: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich ), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) Forwards: Kevin Volland (AS Monaco), Timo Werner (Chelsea) Germany Euro 2021 fixtures France vs Germany, Tuesday June 15, 8pm Portugal vs Germany, Saturday June 19, 5pm Germany vs Hungary, Wednesday June 23, 8pm Group F latest standings

  • Portugal Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Having won their first major trophy at Euro 2016, Portugal approach this year’s tournament with a far better squad than last time and crucially have the belief which previous sides seemingly lacked. For all the emotion released by Portugal’s success five years ago, their Euro 2016 campaign was laced with good fortune, highlighted by the fact they only won one of their seven matches after 90 minutes. Aside from some notable names, their squad was short on quality and their triumph was built on excellent game management, an over-reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo plus a kind draw which saw them avoid the top sides until facing France in the final. They will get no such accommodation this time as they have been placed in the unforgiving Group F containing Germany and world champions France, with Hungary the weakest link. So it is a good thing they have one of the most exciting squads around, full of proven matchwinners to take the burden off Ronaldo. Their list of defenders alone makes for impressive reading. Ruben Dias was arguably Manchester City’s most inspirational player in their dominant run to the Premier League title while club team mate Joao Cancelo has had his best ever campaign at fullback and complements left back Raphael Guerreiro perfectly. Coach Fernando Santos has a wealth of options in holding midfield with a number of top candidates to partner mainstay Danilo Pereira, but it is his attacking options which are the most exciting. Indeed, the only concern for the coach is finding a place in the team for an overflowing list of stars containing Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Andre Silva as well as the insatiable Ronaldo, who is heading into his ninth major tournament. Ronaldo, who has scored 103 times for his country, is one of few survivors of the Euro 2016 side but a winning thread remains in the current crop of players after they lifted the 2019 Nations League. To Santos, the experience of finally getting over the line could be crucial. “Since I can remember, Portugal always went to tournaments to win, that’s the standard. When I said I was going to Euro 2016 to win, I just verbalised what many thought in the past,” Santos told newspaper Record in May. “The players were surprised but now they believe it. It was not a question of not wanting to, it was because they had never really thought about it and doubted it was possible. But I was convinced if we did certain things and managed to instil in the players the benefits of doing them, we could beat anyone.” If a lack of belief held back previous talented sides containing the likes of Eusebio or Luis Figo, there can be little excuse for the current team, which is both as talented as any that came before it and knows what it takes to win on the biggest stage. Portugal Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada) Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund) Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis) Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica) Portugal Euro 2021 fixtures Hungary vs Portugal - Tuesday, June 15 (5pm) Portugal vs Germany - Saturday, June 19 (5pm) Portugal vs France - Wednesday, June 23 (8pm) Group F latest standings

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • Tennis-Osaka withdraws from French Open following row over media boycott

    PARIS (Reuters) -Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned the French Open on Monday when she announced she was withdrawing from the tournament in the wake of her decision to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression for almost three years. Osaka said in the build-up to the tournament that she would not attend the obligatory press conferences, citing that the way journalists quiz players adversely impacts her mental well-being. The four-time Grand Slam champion made good on her threat on Sunday when, after winning her first round match, she did not hold a press conference.

  • PGA betting: One bettor took down a $100,000 win on 50-to-1 shot Jason Kokrak to win

    Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.