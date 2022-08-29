Is Mac Jones confident in Patriots' offensive line? Matt Patricia explains

Is Mac Jones confident in the o-line? Matt Patricia explains originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offense didn't inspire any confidence in Friday night's preseason finale loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mac Jones and the first-team offense struggled mightily against Raiders reserves in the first quarter and part of the second. Things didn't get any better on that side of the ball with Bailey Zappe or Brian Hoyer under center as New England failed to score a touchdown in the 23-6 defeat.

Much of the offense's struggles, as they have throughout the summer, stemmed from the offensive line. Las Vegas tallied four sacks on the night: two on Jones, one on Zappe and another on Hoyer. Jones was visibly frustrated on the sideline, spiking his electronic tablet after a three-and-out and tossing his play-calling wristband after another disappointing drive.

After the loss, Patriots offensive line coach/senior football adviser Matt Patricia was asked about his QB's confidence level in the o-line heading into the season.

"I think everyone's just understanding that we're going through training camp like we do every single year," Patricia said. "Certainly, I can't really think of a season when you're not coming out of training camp going, 'Alright, well this looks like this and this looks like that but as we get toward the regular season, these are things that we might need to improve on and keep an eye on.'

"So I think that's part of the process as we go forward. And I think, you know, you gain confidence through the course of the season, and that's what we've really got to try to do as we go forward."

The unit's lackluster performance isn't the only concern with the season opener only two weeks away. Health has also been an issue with tackles Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste each dealing with injuries this summer. Trent Brown can't be counted on to stay on the field as the 6-foot-8, 360-pounder has missed 19 games over the last two years.

Perhaps Patricia is right and Jones' confidence will come in due time. But as of late, there hasn't been much reason for optimism, and Jones' frustrations will only grow if the offensive line stumbles out the gate in Miami and Pittsburgh.

The Patriots will begin their regular season on Sept. 11 in Miami.