Mac Jones comments on Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott combo

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had high praise for teammate Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott joined the Patriots organization on Monday with Wednesday being his first time on the practice field with the team. He comes to New England after a productive 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys, when he recorded 231 carries for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He now joins a backfield that already has a solid starter in Rhamondre Stevenson. The AFC East is full of top-end running back talent, and the addition of Elliott to the Patriots further solidifies that fact.

“Zeke is awesome so far,” said Jones, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Already was jumping in there getting some reps, so that was pretty cool to see fresh off a plane … He seems like a great fit; him and Mondre are going to be a great 1-2 punch, and you can’t forget about the other [RBs]…”

The addition of Elliott provides New England with tremendous depth, especially when Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong Jr. return to the lineup.

He may not be the explosive running back he once was, but he will provide New England with another proven veteran workhorse to help spark the offensive backfield.

