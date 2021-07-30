Mac Jones: Cam Newton has been a great teammate

There is apparently an interesting and somewhat unusual dynamic forming among the quarterbacks in Patriots training camp.

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, at one point in Thursday’s practice, Mac Jones had a series of poor throws and was visibly frustrated when he went to the sideline. Veteran QB Bryan Hoyer talked to Jones at first and then incumbent starter Cam Newton took Jones aside and spoke to him for a while. Guregian wrote that Jones had his helmet off and “didn’t seem to be doing any talking. He just stood and listened to what the former NFL MVP had to say.”

Newton has been candid in saying that the Patriots’ first-round selection of Jones was the right move for the franchise. But there aren’t many 32-year-old former MVP quarterbacks who actively help the guy hand picked to take his job.

Jones described his budding partnership with Newton when speaking to the media on Friday.

“Obviously, with any relationship and meeting someone new, regardless of position or if he’s a teammate or not, you have to form the bond and the trust. He’s been a great teammate,” Jones said, via Guregian. “He’s helped me and made it a lot of fun. Your first couple practices as a rookie are going to be hard, so he just tries to stay positive with me. That’s just who Cam is.

“Hopefully, I can learn from him and try to be like him in some ways and have fun with it. We’re going to grow together, and we’re going to help each other win games, hopefully.”

Jones presumably still has a lot to learn before he takes over as the Patriots’ QB1. But until Jones gets to that point, it appears he’ll have Newton firmly in his corner to help him improve.

