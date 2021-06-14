How Mac Jones, Cam Newton fared in Patriots minicamp Monday

WATCH: Jones edges Newton in accuracy during Monday's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton was first up when it came to quarterback reps Monday at New England Patriots minicamp, but Mac Jones was the more accurate of the two passers.

Jones completed 13 of his 20 pass attempts during competitive team periods with two of his incompletions being dropped by their intended targets. As our Phil Perry noted, the rookie QB showed improvement after looking uncomfortable throwing downfield in OTAs.

Newton returned earlier than expected after suffering a bone bruise on his hand during the Patriots' June 4 OTA session. The veteran QB struggled with his accuracy in what was a rainy afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Though his misses were noticeable, Newton ended the session with only one less completion than Jones. He completed 12 of 20 attempts in the competitive team periods. His incompletions included a drop by tight end Jonnu Smith, overthrows to Hunter Henry and Marvin Hall, an underthrown pass deep into double-coverage on Nelson Agholor, and two uncatchable throws in the red zone.

It's far too early to make any real assessments, but there's no doubt Jones outshined Newton in Monday's session. You can get a good look at the comparison of the two Pats QBs in the video above.

The Patriots will take the field for mandatory minicamp again Tuesday and Wednesday.