Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer among early arrivals to training camp

Several New England Patriots players are reporting to training camp early before practices get underway. Quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer are part of the first arrivals, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The pair will also join fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe at camp.

This allows the quarterback position to get a headstart before camp begins next week. Jones is looking to build off a strong 2021 season. He passed for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Now, he will have a chance to work with new weapons at the wide receiver position in addition to other moves made on that side of the football.

Jones has also worked on his physique over the course of this offseason. He heads into training camp slimmer than before.

Two days after rookies reported to Patriots training camp, today it will be Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer reporting to join fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe. QBs get a head start before the official beginning of camp next week. Rehabbing players also report today. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 21, 2022

He will undoubtedly lead the charge offensively. With the AFC East getting crowded, the former Alabama star will have to be on top of his game.

