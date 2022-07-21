Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer among early arrivals to training camp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mac Jones
    Mac Jones
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Hoyer
    Brian Hoyer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bailey Zappe
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Several New England Patriots players are reporting to training camp early before practices get underway. Quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer are part of the first arrivals, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The pair will also join fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe at camp.

This allows the quarterback position to get a headstart before camp begins next week. Jones is looking to build off a strong 2021 season. He passed for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Now, he will have a chance to work with new weapons at the wide receiver position in addition to other moves made on that side of the football.

Jones has also worked on his physique over the course of this offseason. He heads into training camp slimmer than before.

He will undoubtedly lead the charge offensively. With the AFC East getting crowded, the former Alabama star will have to be on top of his game.

Related

NFL Network adds Jason McCourty to GMFB team

Recommended Stories