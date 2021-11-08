Mac Jones blasted by Bills LB, ex-NFL players for dirty play on Brian Burns

Bills LB, ex-NFL players sound off on Mac Jones for 'dirty' play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones posted fairly pedestrian numbers Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. But one play the New England Patriots quarterback made is drawing the ire of the NFL community.

Late in the first quarter of the Patriots' 24-6 win, Jones grabbed the ankle of Brian Burns after the Panthers defensive end sacked Jones to force a fumble. Jones appeared to twist Burns' ankle as Burns tried to go after the loose ball, injuring the Panthers defender in the process. (Burns later returned to the game but left in the fourth quarter due to the same injury.)

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called Jones' play "completely dirty" after the game, and several current and former NFL players seemed to agree with him.

Here's Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyson Dodson calling out Jones for his "unprofessional" actions:

ARE YOU SERIOUS!??! THIS IS WHAT WE ARE DOING NOW!? UNPROFESSIONAL https://t.co/rO9DxD6sVP — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) November 8, 2021

And here's former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears calling Jones' play "as dirty as it gets:"

This is as dirty as it gets and Get back gonna be in order!!! This would be on loop if it was reversed 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/AGUvnpf4gv — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 8, 2021

Retired defensive lineman Leger Douzable agreed with Spears' assessment.

I stated this yesterday, this is as dirty as it gets, no room for this in the game of football, Jones twist his ankle then trips him with the other leg. Shows no remorse as he walks off the field. I'm disgusted by this, there should be a hefty fine and possible suspension. https://t.co/FZvkJrgjvi — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) November 8, 2021

Jones wasn't asked about the play after the game, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick suggested his QB may have thought Burns had the football when he grabbed his ankle.

It's unclear whether Jones will face any discipline from the NFL, but as former wide receiver Rob Carpenter pointed out, the 23-year-old may want to keep his head on a swivel over the next few weeks.