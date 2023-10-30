Mac Jones blames himself for devastating hit that knocked DeVante Parker out of game

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking the onus for the devastating hit that knocked wide receiver DeVante Parker out of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones threw a pass to the receiver in the third quarter, but Parker was flattened immediately with a bone-crunching tackle from Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott.

A flag wasn’t thrown for the hit, even though it was clearly an illegal helmet-to-helmet tackle by the defender. Elliott celebrated after the play, and Parker gingerly walked to the sideline and didn’t return for the rest of the game.

“Hate seeing that when you’re the quarterback,” Jones said, via the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. “It’s the worst feeling in the world. Can’t put someone in that position.”

Huge hit from Deshon Elliott on DeVante Parker. But was it legal? #Dolphins #Patriots pic.twitter.com/hujVksChSI — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 29, 2023

Parker going into concussion protocol would be a huge loss for the Patriots. The team is already thin at receiver with Kendrick Bourne also going down with a knee injury.

A week after upsetting the Buffalo Bills, the sky is falling for the Patriots, and there’s seemingly no way to stop it.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire