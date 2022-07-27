Mac Jones: Bill Belichick has done a great job explaining what we want to do offensively

As Patriots training camp gets going, some of the mysteries about the team’s offense are beginning to be solved.

Multiple reporters on the team’s beat said senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia was clearly relaying plays to quarterback Mac Jones via walkie talkie during Wednesday’s practice. That’s in line with what has been indicated by multiple reports, that Patricia will handle those duties in 2022.

Jones is obviously a big part of executing those plays. Head coach Bill Belichick said this week that he’s seen “dramatic improvement” in Jones as the quarterback enters his second season. Jones said on Wednesday that he’s liked how the Patriots’ staff has collaborated to teach this year’s scheme.

“I think obviously coach Belichick has done a great job kind of explaining exactly what we want to do as an offense,” Jones said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “And Matty P’s seen so many different defenses, along with coach Belichick, so they combine their knowledge of how to attack the defense, and that’s something that’s really stood out to me. They’re great guys — and [quarterbacks] coach [Joe] Judge — and they all bring this different energy to the room when they’re presenting.

“They all are trying to get us to work together, and that’s the most important part, that we’re all on the same page regardless of who’s talking, who’s making the decision on the play and whatnot, which I love.”

Jones went on to add that he’s grateful to have some input on how the offense takes shape.

“At the end of the day, the players play and the coaches coach, and you want to listen to the good coaching you can get from three coaches who all have been head coaches,” Jones said. “They’ve seen a ton — a ton — of football, and that’s what I’m just trying to take in.

“But I feel like they’re listening to the players. ‘Hey, we kind of like this concept.’ ‘All right, let’s try it.’ And then if they want to put in something else, they explain the ‘why,’ and that’s the important part for me: understanding why we’re doing something. And then from there, as a player, my job is to go execute the plays.”

Jones had a solid rookie season, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Patriots will need more out of Jones to be a true contender in the competitive AFC. Time will tell if Belichick’s unorthodox method of building his 2022 offensive staff will work out.

Mac Jones: Bill Belichick has done a great job explaining what we want to do offensively originally appeared on Pro Football Talk