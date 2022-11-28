Mac Jones' best plays from 382-yard game Week 12
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' best plays from 382-yard game during Week 12 of the NFL 2022 season.
Here's where the New England Patriots land in the NFL Power Rankings after having their winning streak snapped by the Minnesota Vikings.
Here's where the Philadelphia Eagles land in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday Night Football shootout.
Aaron Rodgers had been dealing with a thumb injury most of the season.
Ex-49ers running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., now with the Miami Dolphins, threw some shots at Jimmy Garoppolo and their former team.
The Eagles looked like they were back on Sunday, at least offensively.
Josh Jacobs had a monster game against the Seahawks.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't hold on in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 23-17. Here's how Brady fared in the defeat.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
Aaron Rodgers kept bending, wincing, the Green Bay star and reigning NFL MVP openly in pain. Rodgers was forced out by injuries in a loss to the Eagles. “As long as we are mathematically alive, I’d like to be out there,” Rodgers said.
Jimmy Garoppolo endured a couple of big hits during the 49ers' 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
One week ago, Jets players were saying the offense is "sorry" and liking tweets critical of Wilson. The mood has flipped thanks to their new starting QB, who doesn't figure to hand the job back anytime soon.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Sean McVay was spotted rubbing his jaw on the sideline after the hit.
How far did Ohio State fall in Herbie's new rankings after being embarrassed by Michigan? #GoBucks
College football rankings from CollegeFootballNews.com from 1 to 131 for Week 14
After another faceplant, this time against three-win Carolina, how does Denver get out of its tailspin?
How bad is Oregon's bowl outlook following the loss to Oregon State? Duck fans may not want to find out.
Following the 49ers' 13-0 win over the Saints, Nick Bosa explained why he was happily surprised that his game-winning quarterback sack counted.