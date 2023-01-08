Mac Jones' best plays from 3-TD game Week 18
Watch the best plays by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones from 3-TD game from Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
He was waiting for the guys in the tunnel.
Would the Patriots really be better off with Jimmy G. over Mac Jones?
A look at the Jets opponents in 2023
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The Bills are now playing for the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Here are the scenarios to sort through a frenzied Week 18 playoff picture.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
No playoffs for Pittsburgh thanks to some bad losses in the first half of the season.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The Dolphins won an 11-6 slugfest Sunday, then got help they needed when the Bills beat the Patriots. But they'll need their starting QB back to have a chance against those same Bills next week.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
The Chargers had some big stars limp off Sunday.
The Steelers were on the wrong end of a horrible call on Sunday.
The Chicago Bears own the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after they lost to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts.