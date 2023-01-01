Mac Jones' best plays from 2-TD game Week 17
Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jone's best plays against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.
Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jone's best plays against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.
His team clutching a two-point lead, the ball on the 1-yard line and the season in the balance, Mac Jones decided to improvise. Facing third-and-goal, the Patriots quarterback looked to his left and saw a Dolphins defense guarding against a run and linebacker Duke Riley spread out covering Jakobi Meyers. Jones made eye contact with his receiver, took the snap and tossed a short fade where only Meyers could reach it.
The Seahawks can’t guarantee themselves a playoff spot with a win over the Jets in Week 17, but it’s a necessary step on any path to the playoffs and they’re halfway toward pulling it off. Geno Smith threw a pair of touchdowns and the Seahawks kept the Jets out of the end zone over the [more]
In a battle of wild card hopefuls, New England leapfrogs Miami and can clinch a postseason berth next week with win over Buffalo.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
Eight NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to break down the 2022 NFL playoff picture.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on Sunday and joined only two others in reaching that statistical plateau two times.
The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, which moves New England into the last AFC playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
The weather was perfect for New Year's Day. It was also perfect for the Browns' offense to finally come alive with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
Here's how the early Week 17 action impacts the Cowboys. | From @KDDrummondNFL
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.