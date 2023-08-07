Mac Jones believes Patriots have ‘top defense’ in NFL

Mac Jones is being challenged by the New England Patriots defense as training camp continues. When speaking with the media, the third-year quarterback said the Patriots had the “top defense in the NFL”.

“They’re the top defense in the NFL, so it’s a great way to prepare,” said Jones. “They have great players, great coaches, and Coach Belichick, obviously, it’s his system. Steve [Belichick] and Coach [Jerod] Mayo do a great job.

“So, it’s really hard to go against everyday, sometimes frustrating. But at the same time, you got to go out there and compete and have fun. And whoever you’re with out there, our job as an offense is to go out there and have the same mindset. It’s to compete and win.”

Defense was the Patriots’ calling card last season.

They ranked among the best units in the league. The unit tallied 54 sacks on the season and ranked third with 19 interceptions, which trailed only the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

New England will need to have another strong defensive season if they want to compete in the AFC East.

Just in their division alone, all three teams should provide a challenge as potential playoff contenders. The Patriots defense making Jones work hard in training camp can only mean good things for the regular season.

If both the offense and defense come alive, the Patriots will have a fighting chance.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire