Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

Jordy McElroy
·3 min read

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way.

The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.

Jones could be seen running behind the play and taking out cornerback Eli Apple’s legs. The Bengals’ defensive back was furious after the game and even went as far as calling out Jones’ hit as a “dirty play.”

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” said Apple, via NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

The play on the field is certainly up to interpretation, and it’ll be interesting to see if the NFL hands down a fine.

Was Mac Jones' hit on Eli Apple dirty?

