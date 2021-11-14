Mac Jones becomes first Patriots rookie QB to accomplish this feat since 1960

Mac Jones becomes first Patriots rookie QB to accomplish this feat in 61 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones has been the NFL's best rookie quarterback in 2021, and he etched his name into the New England Patriots record books during Sunday's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in a spectacular Week 10 performance at Gillette Stadium.

He became the first rookie quarterback in Patriots history to throw for three scores with zero interceptions in a single game since 1960 -- the franchise's debut season.

Drew Bledsoe came close in 1993 with two touchdowns and an interception in a Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Jones also is the first Patriots rookie quarterback to throw three or more touchdowns in a game since Bledsoe did it in Week 17 of 1993.

Tom Brady made just one appearance in his 2000 rookie campaign, but he did have three games with three or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions during the Patriots' Super Bowl-winning 2001 season.

Quarterbacks ultimately are judged on winning, and Jones is likely to smash the team record for victories by a rookie quarterback. He tied the record Sunday with his sixth win, putting him alongside Jim Plunkett.

Jones can break the record Thursday night when the Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 11 road game.