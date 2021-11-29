Five weeks ago, it appeared that Bengal receiver Ja’Marr Chase would definitely win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award. Now, the odds have swung dramatically in someone else’s favor.

With PointsBet, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has overtaken Chase. Jones has -215 odds, which means that it takes a bet of $215 to win $100. Chase sits at +175.

Since generating 201 yards against the Ravens in Week Seven, Chase has accounted for a total of 152 yards. He had six touchdowns in his first seven games; he’s had only two in all since then. It’s a byproduct of defenses focusing on taking Chase away, and of quarterback Joe Burrow taking what the defense is giving him.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have won six in a row, with an offense led by the first-year quarterback.

No one else is even close. Steelers running back Najee Harris has moved to +1800. Next comes Dolpins receiver Jaylen Waddle, at +4000.

Waddle becomes an intriguing option. He had the first 100-yard game of his career on Sunday. If he finishes strong — and if the Dolphins make the playoffs — maybe he’ll get some votes.

For now, though, it looks to be Jones’s award to lose. If the Pats keep winning, he won’t.

Mac Jones becomes the clear favorite for offensive rookie of the year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk