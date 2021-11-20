Mac Jones became third rookie QB ever to achieve this feat in Patriots' Week 11 win

Jones became third rookie QB ever to achieve this feat in Patriots' Week 11 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's difficult to be a quality NFL team without winning on the road, and the New England Patriots have been able to find that success thanks in part to their rookie quarterback, Mac Jones.

Jones helped lead the Patriots to a 25-0 Week 11 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday night. He completed 22 of 26 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

The win was Jones' fifth on the road in 2021. As a result, he became just the third rookie quarterback ever to begin his career with a 5-0 record on the road.

Mac Jones is now 5-0 this season on the road. He joins Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger as the only rookies in NFL history to win each of their first 5 career road starts.@Patriots | #ThursdayNightFootball — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 19, 2021

The Patriots have three road games remaining. The next one is a Week 13 matchup with the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. It's one of two Patriots-Bills games still to be played, and each one will have a huge impact on which team wins the division.

If the Patriots beat the Bills in Buffalo in two weeks, we could realistically see them finish the season undefeated away from Gillette Stadium. The final two road games for the Patriots are a Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts following a bye week, and then a Week 18 finale versus the Dolphins in Miami.

Jones' hasn't dominated on the road from a statistical perspective, but he's found ways to win games, and that's what you want to see from a rookie quarterback in hostile environments.